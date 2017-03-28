Fernie Brewing Company taps $75k from BC Buy Local program

A local brewery has secured $75,000 from the BC government’s Buy Local program.
The Fernie Brewing Company is receiving a piece of the $6 million earmarked by the Province over the next three years to promote and support local agrifood companies through buy local initiatives.
Business manager Lenka Hawrys says they’ll use the funds to kick start a marketing campaign.
“We’re going to use the funds towards attending more festivals and events throughout the province,” explains Harwys. “Advertising in magazines such as ‘Taste Magazine’ and we’re revamping our website as well as working on promotional videos to launch our new products for spring and summer.”
The brewery has been producing local craft beer since 2003 and is looking to increase brand awareness and distribution throughout the province.
– Devin Howard
– Fernie Brewing Company Business manager Lenka Hawrys