Kimberley discussing adding temporary patios to sidewalk cafe bylaw

Should temporary patios be allowed as part of Kimberley’s platzl?

That was the question before council Monday night, after a local business complained sidewalk café bylaw fees are too high to provide public seating outside during business hours.

The owner wants the city to allow stores to put out chairs and tables for public use without requiring a purchase from a business.

Mayor Don McCormick says the city’s stance on temporary patios needs to be clearly defined.

“Its not just that the chairs and tables are there during the day, it also has to do with what is being served, where is revenue being generated for the business,” McCormick says. “That in fact could happen as easy with a temporary patio as it could with a permanent patio, so there’s a little work that we have to do with those definitions.”

McCormick recognized the value temporary seating may have, saying the Platzl serves as an important gathering place in the community.

“What we’ve done is refer this back to staff to take into account what we need to have in place for a temporary patio,”McCormick says. “While we may have one, it doesn’t mean that we won’t have others that come forward over time. We’re going to cover the bases with that and see where it goes.”

According to the business owner, temporary patios are not permanent fixtures of any storefront, but tables and chairs set-out each day and brought in by the owners at night.

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick

– Jeff Johnson