Kimberley Trails Society wants to make city ‘premiere destination’

The Kimberley Trails Society wants the community to be the region’s premiere mountain bike destination.

So says Director Daz DeBoer, as the Columbia Basin Trust has provided 50 thousand dollars toward the Bootleg Mountain Recreation Site.

DeBoer says the project is entering its second phase, which will see eight kilometres of trail developed.

“The first phase involved refurbishing some existing trails, decommissioning some trail and adding some brand new trail,” DeBoer says. “This year, what we’re doing is we’re going to extend the trail network, as well as further refinement to the existing trails we built last year and development of a staging area.”

The city has also provided their support, giving 50 thousand from the Resort Municipality Iniative.

DeBoer says the work should be finished by the end of the year.

– Kimberley Trails Society Director and Secretary, Daz DeBoer

– Jeff Johnson