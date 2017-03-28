Kimberley’s Nordic Race team closes out season at Nationals

The Kimberley Nordic Race team are packing up their skis after closing out the season March 18-25 at the 2017 Cross Country Nationals in Canmore, Alberta.

The five member group competed in both U-16 and U-18 categories against 125 female skiers from across the country, logging two, top six finishes in both the 5 km and Sprint Classic races.

Three time returning Canadian Championship title holder Molly Miller failed to repeat due to nagging injuries, but says she’s very proud of how her small team fared.

Miller’s partners on the Nordic Race team are Annika Ackermann, Marielle Ackermann and Sydney Wilson.

She explains most teams at Nationals have double or triple the numbers of competitors, so to only go with five girls and do that well is super impressive.

Miller adds in Kimberley, the girls always joke they are quality over quantity.

She says she can’t think of a lot of other teams she would rather be on adding the members are very supportive of each other and there is very little drama.

Miller continues that all of the girls are close, good friends and that is something she is proud of.

The Nordic Race team have April off to rest and recover, but will begin a new training schedule in May.

Miller is already looking ahead to her goals for competing next season.

The 15 year old has her sights set on qualifying for the 2018 World Junior Championships.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Kimberley Nordic Race Team)