Food Recall Warning – Robin Hood brand All Purpose Flour due to E. coli

The Public Health Agency of Canada is collaborating with federal and provincial public health partners to investigate an outbreak of Escherichia coli, called E.coli O121 that has now been linked to Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a food recall warning advising Canadians of the recalled product that has been distributed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

The investigation is ongoing and it is possible that additional products linked to the outbreak investigation may be identified.

Canadians are advised not to use or eat any Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original sold in 10 kilogram bags with a code containing BB/MA 2018 AL 17 and 6 291 548 as these products may be contaminated with E. coli.

For additional recall details, please consult CFIA’s recall notice.

Restaurants and retailers are also advised not to sell or serve the recalled product, or any items that may have been prepared or produced using the recalled product.

Recall date: March 28, 2017

Reason for recall: Microbiological – E. coli O121

Hazard classification: Class 2

Company / Firm: Smucker Foods of Canada Corp.

Distribution: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan

Extent of the distribution: Retail



What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O121 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage.

In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIAwill notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There has been one reported illness associated with the consumption of this product.

