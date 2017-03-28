Teck confirms construction underway for Baldy Ridge extension

Teck Resources is shedding more light on their Baldy Ridge extension project east of Sparwood.
The BC Government just approved construction to start on the initiative that will extend the life of the Elkview open pit coal mine until 2045.
Teck’s Nic Milligan admits they aren’t wasting any time as construction is underway.
Milligan couldn’t say when employees will be on site however Teck estimates that investment connected with Baldy Ridge will be roughly $60 million over five years.
The project will mine approximately 153 million metric tonnes of metallurgical coal.
– Josh Hoffman
– Teck’s Nic Milligan