ICE Captain Fleury says approaching NHL Draft “surreal”

The Kootenay ICE are staying put in Cranbrook while their Captain makes plans for a trip to Chicago.

Defenseman Cale Fleury was most recently projected to go 74th in the 2017 NHL Draft and will be in the windy city with his family for the big day.

With the ICE’s season wrapped, the prospect is finally letting the hype of his approaching, defining career moment sink in.

He knows a lot of guys use the same word but says the feeling is pretty surreal and thinks that is the perfect way to describe it.

This just three years after his older brother Haydn was selected 7th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014.

20 year old Haydn, also a defenseman, currently plays for the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League.

Fleury explains he has always looked up to his brother and been a couple of years behind him his whole life.

He adds he’s been following in his footsteps to the WHL from their school days at Notre Dame and feels it’s kind of neat to follow him to this too.

The 18 year old played in the NHL’s Top Prospects game in January and finished the season with 38 points in 70 games.

On March 21, TSN Analyst and former NHL GM Craig Button released an updated edition of his popular draft prediction “Craig’s List” that placed Fleury 59th among North American Skaters.

Fleury’s ICE teammate, forward Brett Davis is also anticipated to be drafted, slated by NHL Central Scouting’s mid-season rankings at 142nd.

The 2017 NHL Draft will take place in Chicago on June 23.

Kootenay ICE, Captain, Cale Fleury –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Chris Pullen / Cranbrook Photo)