Cranbrook completes deer cull, destroy 15 animals

The City of Cranbrook destroyed 15 deer in their latest population management program.

Operations began January 3rd and concluded Febrary 8th after 20 total trapping days.

The City says over 800 lbs of meat has been distributed to a number of local organizations to be used for human consumption.

Cranbrook targeted very specific areas of the community, based on public complaints received in 2016 along with results of an urban deer population count conducted in November.

A wildlife permit was issued to the City from the Province last November, allowing for up to 100 animals to be removed from December 1, 2016 to March 15, 2017.

13 mule deer and two while tail deer were put down in the process.

The City says the program was complete under the approved $46,000 budget.

However, they did face significant issues during the program due to the huge volume of snow through January and early February.

This was the municipality’s fifth deer population management program.

The City, once again, quietly conducted the cull without any public consultation while other communities such as Elkford engaged residents before making any management decision.

