Cranbrook Mayor optimistic community will support potential new ICE owners

Lee Pratt is responding to news of a tentative change in ownership for the local WHL franchise.

Current President and GM Jeff Chynoweth announced Tuesday his family has entered an agreement to sell the team to Winnipeg investors.

Pratt suggests the applicants are serious business men and likely one of the first things they’ll do is kick off a major marketing campaign.

He says marketing has been non-existent for the ICE in recent years.

The Cranbrook Mayor, who admits he usually talked to interested parties looking at purchasing the ICE, says he has not been in contact with the new applicants.

Pratt suggests the current owners have been the victims of many rumors, which may or may not be true, that weren’t necessarily fair.

He does go on to say if residents really do want the Kootenay ICE, they have to go out and prove it now.

Pratt believes it will be a very viable venture for the new club runners.

Pratt is sure the two, a Winnipeg based entrepreneur and a executive with the Winnipeg Jets, have looked at the past success of the ICE organization and see a good opportunity here.

He admits the club has gone through its pains, as every one does, the last few years but there was an 18 year stretch where the ICE really never had to do a complete rebuild with the roster.

One of the investors plans to move his family to Cranbrook and it is expected the team will stay in the Key City.

The deal is still subject to approval of the WHL Board of Governors who will meet April 27th.

– Josh Hoffman

