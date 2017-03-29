Kimberley’s du Toit named finalist for Byron Nelson Award

Kimberley’s own Jared du Toit is continuing his banner golf season, recently announced as a finalist for the esteemed, student athlete Byron Nelson Award.

du Toit is one of just five nominees remaining in the selection process that highlights a graduating senior’s golf, scholastic and community contributions.

A professional golfer from 1932-1946, Nelson was a six time major winner and famously known for his good sportsmanship.

Announcing the finalists, the Golf Coaches Association of America stated that in picking a winner, the selection committee will give “Particular consideration to a nominee’s good citizenship, as portrayed by Mr. Byron Nelson over the course of his life and golf career.”

The winner will be announced by the GCAA in late April, 2017.

du Toit is currently in his final semester at Arizona State University and the Captain of his Division 1 golf team.

The 21 year old has posted two individual wins since the new year and most recently shot -9 in his team’s victory at the 45th annual Thunderbird Invitational on March 19.

He is also on the watch list for the Ben Hogan Award, considered the most prestigious in all of college golf.

ASU alum and du Toit’s former teammate, PGA golfer Jon Rahm was crowned the Hogan winner in both 2015 and 2016.

2017 Hogan Award semi-finalists will be announced on April 12.

du Toit is currently listed in the top 15 of all four major amateur and college golf rankings (Scratch Players, WAGR, Golfweek/Sagarin and Golfstat).

– Keira O’Loughlin