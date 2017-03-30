Animal Alliance wants more transparency with Cranbrook deer culls

The Animal Alliance of Canada is calling on Cranbrook to be more transparent about killing urban deer.

This after the city announced they had removed 15 animals at the start of the year, through the municipality’s fifth population management program.

Director Liz White says the Key City should speak to their residents before going ahead with a cull, like in other East Kootenay communities.

“Elkford got some funding this year to do a deer cull and they decided to have an open debate about it,” White says. “Ultimately council voted not to do the cull. There were strong opinions on either side, but ultimately they decided that they weren’t going to go forward with it.”

White says Cranbrook should look at educational policies used in other communities, like Kimberley’s deer feeding program, which has helped reduce conflict with ungulates.

She says culling does not work to deal with population levels and an alternative solution needs to be found.

– Jeff Johnson