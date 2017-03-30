Cranbrook plans to continue culls, despite criticism

Cranbrook’s Mayor says despite criticism from other provinces, the city will continue to conduct culls.

This after the Animal Alliance of Canada criticized the Key City for their fifth cull in as many years, killing 13 mule deer and two white-tails.

Lee Pratt says the majority of complaints came from outside the region.

“Most of the messages I get from the Animal Alliance are from people that live outside of Cranbrook. A lot of them don’t even live in Canada,” Pratt says. “I get all kinds of e-mails from them, because of the Animal Alliance promoting news, misinformation and mistruths. So I hear from them, but somebody living in Finland, what do I care what they say?”

Pratt says the Province originally gave approval to cull up to 100 deer, but staff had no intention of removing that many.

He adds the operation came in about 33 thousand dollars less than their projected budget, due to the huge volume of snow in January and the city losing butcher services in February.

Pratt says more animals could have been removed to outpace newly born fawns.

The city continues to pursue translocation as a potential solution for urban deer.

– Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt on Animal Alliance of Canada’s response to recent culling

– Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt on the results of the city’s fifth deer population management program

– Jeff Johnson