Community reacts to potential sale of Kootenay ICE

After years of uncertainty and rumors in the community, a tentative deal to sell the Kootenay ICE is being mulled over by the WHL.

President and GM Jeff Chynoweth announced Tuesday that his family has entered an agreement to sell the franchise to two Winnipeg investors.

It is believed one of them will move to Cranbrook and keep the team local but the deal is still subject to approval by the league’s Board of Governors who will meet April 27th.

We decided to go out into the community and ask you what your thoughts are on potential new owners keeping the team local and if this may affect attendance at Western Financial Place next season.

