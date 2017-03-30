COTR: Five Avalanche players honoured for Academic Excellence by PACWEST

College of the Rockies volleyball players hit the books as hard as they hit the court.

On March 28, five Avalanche athletes were honoured with PACWEST Academic Excellence Awards, the most from a volleyball program in the entire conference.

Four of the five were from the women’s team and Coach John Swanson says it’s a reflection of their all around dedication.

Honourees included Spencer Janzen from the men’s team and from the women’s team, Taylor Forster, Alexa Koshman, Mackenzie Morey and Miranda Myndio.

They are competitive people Swanson explains, and nobody wants to be that person who brings the GPA down or isn’t eligible to play because of bad grades.

He believes it’s nice as a coach that the athletes have taken that challenge on not only on the volleyball court, but in the classroom as well.

Swanson calls the feat incredibly impressive.

The Coach explains they are responsible for 220-240 hours of volleyball in a season and on top of that, school has to be even more time guaranteed.

He adds, it is a huge undertaking for the student athletes.

The PACWEST states for a student athlete to be eligible for the Academic Excellence Award, they must meet sports specific requirements and achieve Honours Standing or equivalent at their institution.

College of the Rockies, Women’s Volleyball Coach, John Swanson –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Brad McLeod, Cranbrook Daily Townsman)