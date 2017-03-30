COTR Nursing students hosting health fair Thursday

College of the Rockies Nursing students wants to help you live a healthier lifestyle
First-year students in the Bachelor of Science in program will be hosting a health fair on Thursday, March 30.
The event will showcase health issues as well as tips and tricks for a wide range of people from adolescents to seniors.
Some topics include bar safety, healthy aging, stress management and internet safety.
Booths at the fair will be all student-ran and will feature brochures and handout all made by the post-secondary undergraduates.
Some booths will use multi-media and games in hopes that people can have a good time while learning important information about their health.
The fair will take place at the Baker Street Professional Centre from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM.
– Devin Howard