Fernie forming public committee to help with West Fernie acquisition

Fernie is taking the first step in amending their Official Community Plan to include West Fernie.

The RDEK is currently in the second phase of installing new sewer and water systems as the City stretches its boundaries.

Fernie’s Mananger of Planning Patrick Sorfleet says they are calling on volunteers to help form an Advisory Committee that will gauge public opinion on new policy and planning.

Sorfleet explains it’s going to be a broad process, but they want the committee to contribute to robust consultation with the community to ensure they receive feedback from everyone.

He adds they hope the comittee will be formed next month before the engagement starts.

Phase 1 of the West Fernie Servicing project was complete last year and Fernie absorbed 130 properties south of Highway 3.

Phase 2 is expected to start shortly.

The $16 million job is the largest infrastructure initiative in RDEK history.

– Josh Hoffman

– Fernie Manager of Planning Patrick Sorfleet