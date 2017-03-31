COTR: Avalanche star Alexa Koshman continues to be recognized by PACWEST

Volleyball may be over for the season, but College of the Rockies power hitter Alexa Koshman continues to be recognized by the PACWEST.

On March 28, Koshman was named as a recipient of the Conference’s Academic Excellence Award, a recognition for athletes who maintain an Honours GPA or higher.

Koshman says the acknowledgement of her scholastic efforts means more to her than anything else.

She explains the season took a lot of hard work with both school and volleyball and feels she definitely had to put herself out there more than in previous years.

The Avalanche Co-Captain takes her academics very seriously and thoroughly believes she is a student athlete, with an emphasis on student coming first.

Koshman explains when she first came to COTR, her number one priority was always school and the fact that she is being recognized for that now is really satisfying.

The power hitter adds, it just goes to show hard work does pay off and getting in the gym and taking extra hours with early mornings and late nights to do homework, helped a lot.

The award follows Koshman being named to the PACWEST Provincials All-Star team and as a second team All-Star for the regular season late last month.

She was also the Conference’s Athlete of the Week in mid January after producing 29 digs, 25 kills, three aces and two blocks in just two games.

Three of Koshman’s teammates and Captain Spencer Janzen from the men’s squad also received Academic Excellence Awards.

COTR had more athletes recognized than any other volleyball program in the Conference.

College of the Rockies, Women’s Avalanche, Alexa Koshman –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Brad McLeod, Cranbrook Daily Townsman)