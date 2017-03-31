Cranbrook RCMP treating death of woman as suspicious

RCMP in Cranbrook are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a woman.

Police were called to the 2300 Block of 3rd St. N Thursday morning where they located the body of the deceased.

The Cranbrook General Investigation Section, along with the Forensic Identification Section spent the majority of the day on scene.

There is little information at this time.

However, anyone who was near the area between 10 PM Wednesday and 7am Thursday morning are asked to contact the Cranbrook Detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

– Josh Hoffman