Fernie Mayor believes they have A+ idea to replace lone elementary school

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
March 31, 2017 06:27 am
The Mayor of Fernie believes they have an A+ idea to replace the City’s ageing and overcapacity elementary school.

Mary Giuliano is speaking after members of Council met with the Southeast School District earlier this month to discuss the future of Isabella Dicken which she says is old and bursting at the seems.

Giuliano says at the meeting the School Board suggested a solution could involve a partnership with the City, the District, and groups such as Teck and the Columbia Basin Trust.

She explains they could build a new school with an addition of a conference-community centre that would be utilized by the entire community.

Isabella Dicken was built in 1964 and currently has 410 students.
Giuliano says the idea of replacing the school isn’t new but time may not be on their side.

She believes the community needs to act now as the population pushes over five thousand and many young families call Fernie home.

Giuliano says they believe there will be a large influx of young students starting school very shortly.

The Mayor suggests anyone could look around the City and see a whole lot of babies, young children and expectant mothers.

– Josh Hoffman

– Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

