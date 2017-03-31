Fernie Mayor believes they have A+ idea to replace lone elementary school

Mary Giuliano is speaking after members of Council met with the Southeast School District earlier this month to discuss the future of Isabella Dicken which she says is old and bursting at the seems.
Giuliano says at the meeting the School Board suggested a solution could involve a partnership with the City, the District, and groups such as Teck and the Columbia Basin Trust.
She explains they could build a new school with an addition of a conference-community centre that would be utilized by the entire community.
She believes the community needs to act now as the population pushes over five thousand and many young families call Fernie home.
The Mayor suggests anyone could look around the City and see a whole lot of babies, young children and expectant mothers.
– Josh Hoffman
– Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano