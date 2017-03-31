Fernie Mayor believes they have A+ idea to replace lone elementary school

The Mayor of Fernie believes they have an A+ idea to replace the City’s ageing and overcapacity elementary school.

Mary Giuliano is speaking after members of Council met with the Southeast School District earlier this month to discuss the future of Isabella Dicken which she says is old and bursting at the seems.

Giuliano says at the meeting the School Board suggested a solution could involve a partnership with the City, the District, and groups such as Teck and the Columbia Basin Trust.

She explains they could build a new school with an addition of a conference-community centre that would be utilized by the entire community.

Isabella Dicken was built in 1964 and currently has 410 students.