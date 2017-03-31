Funding almost complete for $5 million Invermere to Fairmont trail

The pieces are falling into place for an extensive $5 million trail that will connect the communities of Invermere and Fairmont Hot Springs.

This after province’s BikeBC program recently donated $1 million to the project, raising total funds up to $4 million.

The extensive route will have many benefits. Executive Director of the Columbia Valley Greenways Trail Alliance Mark Halwa hopes cyclists will take advantage of a much safer route.

“From a safety perspective, the trail is located quite close to Westside Road, which is kind of an old bumpy road that’s in desperate need of resurfacing. So this will make it a much safer place to ride.”

Halwa also mentions there are many social benefits to the trail, giving residents a great opportunity for community interaction.

“It’s great when you’ve got people going in both directions and being close to one another. It gives them an opportunity to interact and be outdoors and that’s a great opportunity for people of all walks of life to get out and enjoy the space together.”