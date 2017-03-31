KIJHL: Nitehawks sweep Heat for third championship in six years

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks defeated Chase 5-2 Thursday night to sweep the Heat in the KIJHL finals.
The Nitehawks used four second period goals to power their way to a third straight win in the best of five championship series.
It’s Beaver Valley’s third league title in the past six seasons.
They earned a spot in the championship round after eliminating the Kimberley Dynamiters in the Kootenay Conference final earlier this month.
The Nitehawks will represent the KIJHL at the Cyclone Taylor Cup Junior B Provincials next week.
The tournament will be hosted by the Creston Valley Thundercats and will also feature the champions of VIJHL, PJHL and the hosting Thundercats.
– Josh Hoffman
(photo courtesy of kijhl.ca)