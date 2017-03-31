Kimberley City Bakery unveils southpaw pretzel

For years, left-handed people have struggled to eat the common pretzel, but the Kimberley City Bakery is putting an end to the problem.

The bakery has announced they are creating a first-of-its-kind, world class left-handed pretzel for southpaws that are tired of being mistreated by the bakery industry.

Owner of the bakery Eric Forbes announced the unveiling of the new left-handed pretzel croissant, saying this is something he hopes southpaws can take pride in.

All the bakers at the Kimberley City Bakery are lefties themselves, and are excited they finally found the correct tools to make the new product.

“It’s been something in the works here for a long time trying to perfect it.” explained Forbes. “Now that we have the equipment to do it I think we are onto something, well, left I guess.”

Forbes also says the phones have been off the hook with calls coming in of people wanting to reserve one of the unique croissants.

“We’ve already been taking a lot of orders for these with the news coming out.” says Forbes with enthusiasm. “The left-handed people of the world are just flocking!”

The bakery has been staffed all by left-handers for multiple years now and the fact that they finally have all the resources to create the pretzel just in time for April Fools Day, they couldn’t be more excited.

– Devon Howard