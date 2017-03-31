RCMP won’t comment if suspicious death in Cranbrook linked to stolen vehicle

Cranbrook RCMP won’t comment if a suspicious death is linked to a stolen vehicle recovered on a local golf course.

Officers are back on scene Friday at Mountain View Village on 2nd Street North where they discovered the body of a local woman early Thursday morning.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 10PM Wednesday and 7AM Thursday to come forward.

They also want any members of the public who noticed a maroon and tan Ford Windstar during those hours before it was found wedged between trees at Wildstone Golf Course.

The van was located just after 1PM Thursday.

However, Cst. Katie Forgeron wouldn’t say if the two matters are related.

She would only say it is just a vehicle they are interested in with regards to ongoing investigations.

Forgeron couldn’t indicate why the death of the woman is being treated as suspicious and admits they cannot provide many details at this stage of the investigation.

RCMP have called in the Major Crime Unit from Kelowna to assist in the investigation of the suspicious death.

– Josh Hoffman

– Cranbrook RCMP Cst. Katie Forgeron