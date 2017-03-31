Telus looking into phone reception concerns west of Kimberley

A telecommunications company is looking into how to improve cell service for residents outside of Kimberley.

The St Mary Valley Rural Residents Association wants a new cell phone tower built west of the Bavarian City to improve response times for ambulance and other emergency crews.

Telus Spokesperson Shawn Hall says there are no projects planned in the St Mary Lake area at this time, but the company is listening to concerns.

“We’re always interested in hearing from local residents in letting us know your specific interests, so do get in touch,” Hall says. “We factor that into our planning. As I say, we’ve invested fairly significantly in installing a half-dozen wireless sites in this area in recent years, most recently one right in Marysville.”

The Rural Residents Association recently went to city council for support, saying a number of accidents in the valley haven’t seen an effective response due to spotty coverage.

They are seeking political pressure to speed up improvements to cell service in the area.

– Telus Spokesperson Shawn Hall

– Jeff Johnson