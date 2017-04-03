Local ORV group hopes Province’s fees to funds initiative helps lighten load

Doug Williamson is speaking after the BC Government announced they will put portions of registration costs into an account used for building new and maintaining existing vehicle friendly recreation trails across the province.

Williamson says they only have 125 members locally and there are thousands of kilometres of trail in the East Kootenay.

He says they’ve been working very hard with limited resources to keep trails open in the region but since money that they spend on licensing their ORV’s will now go into the trails they ride, the group will be able to do a much better job.

The account already has $320,000 and the Province says it is growing.