Kimberley SAR recover stranded snowmobiler on Bootleg Mt.

Kimberley Search and Rescue is warning of backcountry conditions after recovering a snowmobiler stuck near the top of Bootleg Mountain this weekend.

Members were called out west of the City off of St. Mary’s Lake road at approximately 9:30 PM Saturday.

A man encountered a technical section at the top of the main road where his sled became buried in several feet of snow.

Two members on snowmobiles were able to him with an additional two on snowmobiles at the base of the extremely steep road.

The subject and his sled were evacuated safely.



The subject was well prepared to be in the back country, but the deep, wet snow caused some unanticipated challenges.

Users are reminded that conditions are slushy and soft making travel highly technical and risky.

That piece of road leading to Bootleg has several significant humps and an extremely steep section with a deep trench.

Kimberley SAR reminds you to check the avalanche forecast before you head out.

– Josh Hoffman