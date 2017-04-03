Local hockey team looking to make noise in national cheer contest

A local peewee girls hockey team is looking to make some noise in the Hometown Hockey national cheer competition. Listen to Devin Howard’s story on the East Kootenay Knights. http://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/738/files/2017/04/EK-Knights-Wrap-1-edit.mp3

A local peewee girls hockey team is looking to make some noise in a national cheer competition.The East Kootenay Knights girls hockey team won the regional Hometown Hockey “Cheer Like Never Before” contest here in Cranbrook and now they’re ready to take on all of Canada.

The club is made up of 11 and 12-year old girls from communities all across the region.

Teammates Kennedie Scott, Sarah Van Hoek and Masyn Whittingham are playing on an all female roster for the first time. They say it’s a competitive league and joke it’s a lot more fun than playing with the boys.

The girls say being on the road together all the time really helped them all come together as a team as they spent many hours on the road and in hotels bonding and getting to know each other. The cheer grew out of several separate celebrations and they’ve perfected it throughout the season.