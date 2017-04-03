Match ups set for 2017 Cyclone Taylor Cup

The 2017 Cyclone Taylor Cup has locked in the four hockey teams that will fight to earn the title of best in the province.

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are set to host the tournament April 6-9, automatically giving them a chance to compete.

They will face off against the winners of British Columbia’s three Junior B Leagues; the KIJHL’s Beaver Valley Nitehawks, PJHL’s Aldergrove Kodiaks and VIJHL’s Campbell River Storm.

The VIJHL was the last to the table on Sunday with the Campbell River Storm edging out the Victoria Cougars 4-3 in overtime.

The Storm battled through four extra periods and outshot the Cougars 85-50 to book their tournament ticket.

This follows the Aldergrove Kodiaks also pushing to overtime in their league championship game, they topped the Delta Ice Hawks 3-2 in the second frame of extra time.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks are the lone team to have swept on their way to the Cyclone Taylor Cup, closing out the Chase Heat in three straight.

Round robin action for the tournament will get underway Thursday at the Creston and District Community Complex.

The BC Provincials winner will move on to challenge for the 2017 Keytsone Cup, the Western Canadian Championship, April 13-16.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.cyclonetaylorcup.ca)