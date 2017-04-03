Sparwood to unveil statue for 50th anniversary of deadly Balmer North explosion

A bronze miner statue ends a journey of over one thousand kilometres in Sparwood Monday.

The monument will be unveiled in Titan Park, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Balmer North explosion which took 15 lives in 1967.

Artist Nathan Scott spent nearly half a year crafting the statue before driving it from his studio in Victoria to the Elk Valley community.

“It took me about two months to sculpt, then there’s the mold making which is not too long, but then the casting takes the longest. I’ve got about three months into that right now,” Scott says. “I just finished it last week and there is times where you completely focused on that sculpture for weeks at a time.”

Scott says as a former miner, he understands the significance of this monument to the community’s history.

“I was just talking to somebody this week in Sparwood and they said ‘Oh yeah, my husband’s great uncle perished in that.’ With a disaster like this in a small community like this, it affects so many people for a very long time,” Scott says.

Scott is best known for the Terry Fox statue “The Homecoming” in Victoria.

The ceremony gets underway 1 pm Monday afternoon.

– Artist Nathan Scott

– Jeff Johnson

(photo courtesy of coalminersmemorial.tripod.com)