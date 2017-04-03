RCMP not yet ruling suspicious death of Cranbrook woman as a homicide

RCMP in Cranbrook are stopping short of ruling the suspicious death of a 73 year old local woman as a homicide.

Local Mounties are joined by Major Crime Units out of Vancouver and Kelowna as their investigation continues after a body was discovered in the common room of a residential assistance home.

Police were called to Mountain View Village on 2nd St. N early Friday morning.

Cst. Katie Forgeron says due to the amount of investigators on this case they are still thoroughly combing through all the evidence before they indicate, one way or another, where the investigation may go next.

Forgeron adds over the past few days, the majority of their detachment, along with the Vancouver and Kelowna units, and forensic specialists from Nelson have been working non-stop on the sudden death.

She says RCMP will still not comment on whether this incident is connected to a vehicle that was stolen around the same time as this incident.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Mountain View Village between 10 PM Wednesday and 7 AM Thursday to come forward.