Canada 150 Grants inject funds in East Kootenay heritage sites

Heritage sites throughout the East Kootenay are seeing a significant investment to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Over $7.6 million in Canada 150 Grants will be used to recognize history, culture and heritage throughout the province on Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The highest grant locally saw $82,000 go to the Fernie Museum for gallery and infrastructure upgrades. An additional $50,000 was given to the City of Fernie to celebrate the community’s heritage.

The Cranbrook History Centre also received $50,000 to purchase a new HVAC system for their CPR Frieght shed.

A complete list of local projects receiving funding can be found below…

Fernie and District Historical Society – $82,000 – Gallery and Infrastructure upgrades

City of Fernie – $50,000 – Celebrating Fernie’s Heritage

Cranbrook History Centre – $50,000 – HVAC system for CPR Freight Shed

Golden and District Historical Society – $36,000 – Stop the Rot and End the Rain Project

District of Invermere – $34,000 – Veterans Memorial Project

District of Elkford – $20,000 – Living History Project

Kimberley District Heritage Society – $17,000 – Old Marsyville Schoolhouse Roof Replacement

Canal Flats – $1,500 – Source of the Columbia Trail sign

– Jeff Johnson