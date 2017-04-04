Cranbrook deer cull meat provides much needed boost for local organization

One of the Cranbrook organizations receiving meat from the City’s recent deer cull says it will provide a major boost during dire times.

The Key City collected approximately 800 pounds for human consumption after destroying 15 animals part of their latest population management efforts.

Tammy Pocha with the Ktunaxa Nation’s Street Angel program says food and funding are low right now and this will help feed a lot of hungry people.

She explains they are serving between 40-50 people daily, so they use the deer meat for chilis, stews and whatever else they can cook up.

Pocha says their clients love the food they make with the deer meat and they’ll take any bit of help they can get.

She agrees a cull can be a controversial issue for a community but it leads to a lot of positives for their program.

The Salvation Army and Cranbrook Food Bank are also expected to receive portions of the meat.

– Josh Hoffman

– Street Angel’s Tammy Pocha