Sparwood proud of statue for 1967 mine explosion victims

The Mayor of Sparwood says it was an emotional day in his community as the District unveiled a statue to mark 50 years since the fatal Balmer North mine explosion.

Cal McDougall is speaking after his District revealed a life-sized bronze miner Monday to honour the 15 people killed in 1967.

McDougall says he’s very happy with the monument and the committee that’s been working for over a year to plan the event did an incredible job and has made the region proud.

The reveal of the statue was followed by a short film about the disaster that McDougall says was very moving.

He says there was an incredible turnout as many residents who witnessed the disaster are still around.

The Mayor explains many locals are fourth or fifth generation miners and Balmer North disaster is still close to their hearts.

McDougall adds their initial plan was to just honour the 15 victims of the explosion however a total of 181 miners who have lost their lives in the Elk Valley will also be recognized on a memorial wall.

The statue is standing in the District’s Titan Park.

– Josh Hoffman

– Sparwood Mayor Cal McDougall