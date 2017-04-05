RDEK Director confident Koocanusa strategy will deal with tourist issues

A Director with the Regional District of East Kootenay hopes a recreation strategy can be put to good use around Lake Koocanusa.

Area B’s Stan Doehle says the lake needs to be treated properly by both East Kootenay residents and visitors from out-of-province.

He says the newly-drafted plan is essential to protecting natural resources in the south country.

“There’s been case after case where they have gone onto the Crown land and basically destroyed it. The trees cut down, the garbage left. I’ve personally been on some of the clean-ups,” Doehle says. “Things are changing there, we’ve got some garbage collection points out there now and that keeps the garbage off the Crown Land and bush.”

Doehle has campaigned for years about recreation management for Koocanusa.

He hopes educational efforts by volunteers and conservation officers are bolstered when the strategy goes into effect this summer.

– Regional District of East Kootenay Director for Area B, Stan Doehle

– Jeff Johnson

(Photo of burnt-out car in the Lake Koocanusa area from the 2016 summer season)