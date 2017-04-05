Kimberley receiving $2.1 million through federal grant for wastewater plant study

Kimberley’s Wastewater Treatment Plant may need to be replaced as early as five years from now.

This from Mayor Don McCormick, as the community has learned they will receive over $2.1 million from the Federal Government for an engineering study on the facility.

McCormick says the funds are a drop in the bucket compared to the overall cost of the project.

“Its a fairly big project. Replacement of it in its entirety is probably a $30 million project. Pretty big for a small community like ours,” McCormick says. “We want to make sure that the engineering study and all of the options are pursued and that’s what this particular grant is for.”

Staff mentioned last year that they are budgeting to replace the plant around 2020.

“We all know that disposal of sewage is not an easy task,” McCormick says. “The health authorities are all over the plants that manage this sewage and we want to make sure that whatever we put back into the environment is safe.”

McCormick hopes to secure more funding from both the Province and the Feds, covering 83 percent of the cost.

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick

– Jeff Johnson