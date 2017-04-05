Columbia River – Revelstoke MLA brings goodbye tour to Kimberley Wednesday

The MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke is saying his goodbyes after 12 years of representing the riding.

New Democrat Norm MacDonald is not running in this May’s Provincial election after serving the riding for three terms. He is hosting a gathering from 4-6PM Wednesday at the Green Room in Kimberley.

“I was always very fortunate to have community members in Kimberley that we activists and fought for the values of Kimberley.” reflects MacDonald.

The MLA also believes new NDP candidate Gerry Taft is will equipped for the job.

Taft, who has served as Mayor of Invermere since 2008, has all the experience you would expect in an MLA according to MacDonald.

“Gerry Taft comes with over a decade of experience in local government.” explains MacDonald. “He is a young man, he has a young family and I think he is an extremely capable person who has proven that he is willing to stand for the community.”