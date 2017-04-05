CP Rail moving 73 jobs from Cranbrook to Sparwood

73 jobs with Canadian Pacific Railway are leaving Cranbrook and heading to Sparwood.
The company told the Drive FM/B104 newsroom in an email that they are moving locomotive engineers and conductor jobs to the Elk Valley by May to create what they call a new crew base.
The move will leave 55 engineers and conductors in the area of Cranbrook and Fort Steele.
CP Rail says they do not expect any job reductions through the change and staff are being offered relocation assistance.
