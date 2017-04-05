Open house Wednesday to gauge interest for fire service in Wardner

The RDEK is taking the first step to determine if expanding fire services to Wardner, Mayook and Bull River is viable.

The Regional District wants gauge public opinion about broadening the Jaffray Fire service into these areas as they say many residents have inquired about fire protection.

Building and Protective Services Manager Sanford Brown says this is the best option because it’s an established services that already has volunteers and wouldn’t need many more to cover Wardner, Mayook and Bull River.

Brown adds this would also be less of a financial burden for taxpayers.

A formal presentation will be held at 6PM and staff will be on hand all day to answer questions.

Feedback will help determine if the RDEK will move forward with a detailed analysis of expanding the service.

– Josh Hoffman

– The RDEK’s Sanford Brown