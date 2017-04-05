Warmer weather brings thieves out of hibernation in Kimberley: RCMP

Kimberley RCMP is warning residents to lock their vehicles as they usually see a spike in crime this time of year.
The detachment says they received several reports of thefts from vehicles overnight Sunday.
The incidents reportedly occurred in the Townsite, Norton Ave and Dreamcatcher areas.
Police say these were all crimes of opportunity and residents should be vigilant.
However, they are asking residents to report the crimes, even if smaller items were taken, as they may be able to track the locations and determine if there is a link or pattern.
– Josh Hoffman