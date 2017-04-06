“1st Canadian community driven EV network” to launch in Cranbrook

A two-year $1.5 million initiative to install electric vehicle charging stations across the Kootenays kicks off in Cranbrook today Thursday.

Stakeholders are calling “Accelerate Kootenays” the first community driven electric vehicle network in Canada.

A Fast Charging Station will be unveiled in the Key City’s core Thursday morning, putting the wheels in motion for 13 similar devices and 40 level two charging stations to be installed across the wider region.

Representatives from the Province, RDEK, Columbia Basin Trust, and FortisBC are expected to be on hand.

The first Cranbrook charging station is expected to be installed in a public parking in the downtown core.

– Josh Hoffman