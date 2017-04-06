Columbia Valley RCMP giving stop sign runners the brakes

If you’re driving through the Columbia Valley, you might want to think twice about running through a stop sign.
Columbia Valley RCMP are looking for those who are ignoring the big red octagons this month.
Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck says even though the ice and snow are gone, it’s still important to come to a complete stop.
The current fine for not stopping at a stop sign is $167.
Vatamaniuck adds not coming to a complete stop can not only put yourself in danger, but everyone else who is on the road as well.
– Devin Howard