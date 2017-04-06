Cranbrook Chamber waiting to see impact CP Rail changes have on economy

Cranbrook`s Chamber of Commerce will wait and see what economic impact moving CP Rail workers will have on the community.

Executive Director David Hull says he`s disappointed by the rail company`s decision to move 73 of their engineers and conductors to Sparwood.

He says CP rail workers make a good wage, which is invested back into the city.

“Anytime industry relocates out of your community, it has an impact” Hull says. “If it makes sense, they have to do what they have to do. It is disappointing for Cranbrook if we lose some economic impact. The folks that work on the railway do make a good amount of money per year and like most working people, that money goes back into the economy where they live.”

Hull is not sure how many workers will uproot their family and lifestyle, simply to work 120 kilometres down Highway 3.

“There is no doubt that Cranbrook is a very desirable place to live and the most desirable place to live in the East Kootenay,” Hull says. “We already have a large number of folks commuting back and forth and this may add to it.”

55 engineers and conductors will remain in the Cranbrook and Fort Steele area. CP Rail does not expect any jobs to be lost through the transition.

– Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director David Hull

– Jeff Johnson