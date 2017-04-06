Cranbrook’s Capital Roads Program to begin late April

With the long winter finally behind us, the City of Cranbrook is moving forward on its ambitious 2017 capital roads program starting with resurfacing work on six streets beginning later this month.

Those streets to be resurfaced include College Way, Industrial Road 3, 7th Street South from 27th to 34th Avenue South, Brookview Crescent, 16th Avenue South from 2nd to 3rd Street South and 17th Avenue South from 3rd Street South to 4th Street South

Design work for the Anderson Crescent reconstruction is complete and the project is now out to tender, with construction work anticipated to start by the first week of May.

The single largest road reconstruction project this year – 2nd Street South will also be tendered this month in two parts. Two separate contracts will be awarded – one from Highway 3 to 7th Avenue South, the other from 7th Avenue South to 14th Avenue South.

The City has an approved budget of $14.8 million dollars for the 2017 capital roads program. That includes funds generated from the 1% dedicated road tax and the $10 million in borrowing approved following the alternative approval process last fall.

The City has been working very hard to plan and coordinate the many projects that make up the 2017 capital roads program. The City has set higher public service and communication standards for itself along with its consultants and contractors.

“All property owners and residents affected by road construction will be notified in advance,” says Mike Matejka, Project Manager for the City of Cranbrook. “They will also be updated on the progress of construction work and the project schedule on a regular basis.”

Property access and service disruptions will certainly occur, however, the duration of and the impact to the public will be kept to a minimum while ensuring the construction work can be completed in a timely manner.

The City is committed not only to the safety of the public but to the safety of our staff and our contractors during this busy construction season. Please respect any road construction signage and directions from any project flaggers during the summer road work. Please slow down and move over to give these personnel the space they need to be safe. Thank you for remembering their safety as well as your own as you drive through construction zones.

– From the City of Cranbrook