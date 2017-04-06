Mainroad East Kootenay GM says lessons learned this winter

As the snow melts away, our region’s highways maintenance contractor is reflecting on a tumultuous first year under a new contract.

Mainroad East Kootenay GM Al Sander admits it was a rocky start to the winter as the company was on the receiving end of severe public backlash following the first major snowfall in the region.

Even Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett publicly called out the company.

However, Sander believes despite record snow in some areas and having to adjust to new equipment and technology, they improved as the season went on as did the public’s perception of them.

He agrees the two combined for a “perfect storm” of challenges, and with the consistent daily snowfall it proved difficult to stay ahead of the eight-ball.