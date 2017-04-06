Mainroad East Kootenay GM says lessons learned this winter

Mainroad East Kootenay GM Al Sander admits it was a rocky start to the winter as the company was on the receiving end of severe public backlash following the first major snowfall in the region.
Even Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett publicly called out the company.
However, Sander believes despite record snow in some areas and having to adjust to new equipment and technology, they improved as the season went on as did the public’s perception of them.
He agrees the two combined for a “perfect storm” of challenges, and with the consistent daily snowfall it proved difficult to stay ahead of the eight-ball.
The GM believes one of the biggest lessons was the realization that you cannot learn a new contract of that size in only three months and apply new equipment and devices successfully.
Mainroad East Kootenay signed a new seven year, $16.7 million deal last April that promised improved service.
He says having that first year under their belt will allow for better training heading into next winter.
Sander says they still have confidence in new anti-icing chemicals and they will look at making slight changes to certain duties and scheduling.
He adds as the seasons change the focus shifts to sweeping highways and cleaning bridges, so motorist should still be aware of large Mainroad vehicles on the road.
– Josh Hoffman
