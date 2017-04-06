Polygamy trial for two Bountiful men delayed

A trial for two Bountiful men charged with polygamy has been adjourned.

The BC Justice Branch says issues around counsel have delayed the case of Winston Blackmore and James Oler until an undecided date.

The pair were expected in Cranbrook court April 13th.

The long-standing matter dates back to the early 1990s when RCMP began an investigation into the community south of Creston.

Blackmore, who allegedly has two dozen wives, lost his attempt to have the charge overturned in BC’s appeal court last summer.

Oler was charged for allegations of having four wives.

He was acquitted earlier this year after being charged with unlawfully removing a child from Canada for sexual purposes.

However, Emily and Brandon Blackmore were both found guilty of an identical charge.

