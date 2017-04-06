Province invests $20k into EK tourism website

The Province is investing $20,000 to support marketing of the Kootenays as a tourism destination announced MLA for East Kootenay Bill Bennett, on behalf of Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training and Minister Responsible for Labour.

The investment is being made through Destination BC’s Co-op Marketing Partnerships Program and will support the MyKootenays.ca project that leverages the “Super, Natural British Columbia” brand. The funding will showcase tourism experiences including driving itineraries highlighting culture, heritage, arts, wellness, soft adventure and culinary tourism in the area. The communities featured on MyKootenays.ca include Invermere, Radium Hot Springs, Fairmont Hot Spring, Fernie, Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Tourism is one of B.C.’s largest industries, a key sector of the BC Jobs Plan, and a significant job creator. The province enjoys a competitive tourism advantage thanks to diverse and scenic landscapes, world-class tourism products, excellent infrastructure, rich culture and geographic accessibility to visitors.

Destination BC is the Province’s crown agency for tourism marketing and is helping deliver on key actions under the provincial tourism strategy Gaining the Edge: 2015-2018. They are an industry-led Crown corporation that works collaboratively with tourism stakeholders across the province to coordinate marketing at the international, provincial, regional and local levels.

– From the BC Government