Town hall in Fernie to discuss declining wildlife populations

A provincial wildlife agency wants Elk Valley residents to discuss the future of fish and wildlife.

The BC Wildlife Federation is hosting a town hall meeting in Fernie, talking about dropping mule deer populations and herds of elk living near homesteads instead of their natural habitats.

Program Manager Jesse Zeman wants residents to come out of the meeting knowing the impact these declines have on the environment.

“Hopefully what we are going to get out of that is we’re going to get a whole bunch of people who are concerned about fish and wildlife who start to talk to their friends, neighbours, co-workers and elected officials,” Zeman says. “They’ll say what we have is in danger and we need to turn it around. We need to start talking about how we protect it and how we increase those resources.”

Zeman says falling population levels are a province-wide issue and could affect hunting and other forms of recreation in BC

Candidates for the provincial election in Kootenay East have been invited to attend.

The town hall meeting will be at the Fernie Elks Hall April 18th.

– BC Wildlife Federation Priority Program Manager, Jesse Zeman

– Jeff Johnson