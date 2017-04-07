RCR praises tourist increase for KAR ski season

An increase in tourists due to peak snow conditions highlights the latest ski season at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

This from Resorts of the Canadian Rockies’ Senior Vice President Matt Mosteller as the ski hill in the Bavarian City gets ready to celebrate its final weekend of the winter.

He adds large snowstorms in February inspired skiers and snowboarders from the United States to make the trek to the East Kootenay.

“Everybody was sharing on their social feed powder shots that just makes your friends want to obviously pack up, load the ski rack and head out,” Mosteller says. “We had a lot of U.S. traffic that just built throughout the season all the way until the Spring here. Many then saw more and more snow shots in their feeds and then that FOMO (feeling of missing out) overtakes them.”

The final weekend of Kimberley’s ski season brings back some yearly traditions, with the Spring Splash on Saturday, followed by the Dummy Downhill Sunday.

– Resorts of the Canadian Rockies Vice President, Matt Mosteller

– Jeff Johnson