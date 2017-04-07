Cranbrook Cadets in France for Vimy Ridge 100th anniversary

Young Army Cadets from Cranbrook are in France for the 100th anniversary of Canada’s most celebrated military victory.

Nine members of the 1813 Royal Canadian Army Cadets Corps, who are aged 14-18, have crossed the Atlantic ocean to commemorate the Battle of Vimy Ridge that started April 9th, 1917.

Commanding Officer Erika Nickela-Thibodeau says the cadets have spent the last two years understanding the significance of this moment in our country’s history.

She says they’ve been assigned a project they’ll have to complete during their nine day trip.

Nickela-Thibodeau explains each cadet has had to research a Canadian soldier who died during the fight, and they will visit that soldier’s grave while they are at the official Vimy Ridge memorial site.

The Canadian Corps suffered 10,500 causalities during the four-day battle against the German Army, that is not only considered a turning point in WW1 but an identity-defying moment in our country’s history.

Nickela-Thibodeau believes the further we get away from these events the more detached youth are from these important parts of Canadian history.

Cranbrook will celebrate the 100th anniversary Sunday with a parade down 10th avenue South to the Cenotaph in Rotary Park.

– Josh Hoffman



– 1813 Royal Canadian Army Cadets Commanding Officer Nickela-Thibodeau