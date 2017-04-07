Kootenay unemployment continues downward trend

Unemployment in the Kootenays has dropped again.

6.4 per cent of workers in the wider region were without a job last month.

That continues a decreasing trend following rates of 6.7 per cent in February and 7.1 per cent in January.

Year over year, the Kootenay jobless numbers have decreased by almost an entire percentage point.

They are also once again below the national rate of 7.1 per cent.

However they are still well above BC’s 5.7 seven per cent, the lowest rate in all of Canada.

– Josh Hoffman